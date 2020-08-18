e-paper
Sassoon hospital hands over wrong corpse to family

Sassoon hospital hands over wrong corpse to family

Confusion prevailed at Noorani Muslim graveyard on Monday evening after a family discovered that the body whose last rites they were preparing for, was not related to them

pune Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:28 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustan Times, Pune
The family at Noorani Muslim graveyard on Monday evening.
The family at Noorani Muslim graveyard on Monday evening.(HT PHOTO)
         

Confusion prevailed at Noorani Muslim graveyard on Monday evening after a family discovered that the body whose last rites they were preparing for, was not related to them.

“We received a message that my estranged husband, Asif Ghulam Bagwan, died in Khadki today. We rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital and the body, inside a bag, was handed over to us and we directly brought it to the graveyard. When we were readying the body for the burial, I finally got to see the face and realised that it was not the body of my husband. To confirm, I checked the body for marks on the leg, which my husband has. The marks were missing and confirmed my suspicion. My relatives, then, contacted my husband and found that he was alive,” said Nazneen Bagwan (35), wife of the person who was assumed dead.

Sassoon Hospital authorities and Kondhwa police station have been informed about the unidentified corpse. The body was brought to Sassoon Hospital and handed over by the hospital authorities to the family at 11.20pm on Monday.

