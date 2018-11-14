Savitribai Phule Pune University gets its official registrar appointed

Prafulla Pawar , director ofdepartment of management sciences (PUMBA), Savitribai Phule Pune University was officially appointed as the registrar of the varsity on Monday. In an official notification, the varsity officials announced the election of Pawar as the registrar along with Atul Patankar as the finance and accounts officer.

Pawar had been serving as the registrar-in-charge for the past few months, and has been associated with PUMBA for the past 12 years.

He succeeded the position after the retirement of Arvind Shaligram who was appointed as the registrar after Narendra Kadu. After completing his PhD in Physics in 1986,he joined thedepartment of electronic science at Pune university as a lecturer. In 2009 he was appointed the head of the department and in 2017 he became the acting registrar of the varsity.

“Dr Shaligram has been the acting registrar since 2017, and so we had opened up applications for a full-time registrar. Similarly, for the past few months Prafulla Pawar has been acting for the position in his best capacity. After a thorough review of all the deserving candidates, we are now happy to make our decision official,” saidvice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar.

As a registrar, the individual appointed is responsible to address complaints and suggestions regarding the improvement of the administration, and needs to authenticate records, agreements and documents on the varsity’s behalf.

The university administration had to scrutinize a total of 40 applications for the post, of which 28 individuals were shortlisted and interviewed by the selection committee. This committee appointed by the university administration, consisted of two vice-chancellors of different universities, Karmalkar, and Devanand Shinde, vice chancellor of Shivaji University, among other senate members, management council members, industry experts etc.

On the other hand, Patankar succeeded Vidya Gargote , as the new finance and accounts Officer. Patankar is a commerce graduate of the University of Mumbai and has completed the chartered accountants (CA) course. He has more than 20 years of experience in CA business.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 17:18 IST