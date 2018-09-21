School principal held in child abuse case had a history, Pune police tell court

The principal of a city-based school, accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student, was remanded to police custody till September 23, after being produced in the court of additional sessions judge GP Agarwal on Thursday.

In a shocking revelation, police told the court that the principal, who is also a priest, was involved in a similar case in the past. The Catholic church authorities had then put the suspect under three years of “house detainment” at the time, investigating officials told the Pune court, seeking custody of the principal.

According to the police, the accused principal was on his way to Ahmedabad when he was arrested from Mumbai on Wednesday, for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 9 student and showing the student a pornographic video.

The Wanowrie police stated in the court that the principal was involved in a similar incident in Solapur wherein the church authorities “sent him to three years of house detainment”, in Wagholi, following an internal report of the said school. The police did not specify how long ago this incident took place.

According to the complaint, it was on March 10 that the accused serving as principal in the Pune school, first abused the student in his chamber. On March 12, the principal then allegedly showed him a pornographic video clip. This was in the rest-room when the student was alone.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 14:21 IST