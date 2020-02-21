e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Pune News / Senior citizen in Covid-19 isolation check at Naidu Hosp

Senior citizen in Covid-19 isolation check at Naidu Hosp

pune Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 74-year-old female was admitted to Pune’s Naidu hospital on Friday evening after she showed symptoms of A possible Covid-19 (coronavirus) post her return from Vietnam, one of the countries with confirmed cases.

The woman arrived in India on February 11.

As per the information from the state health department, all 77 people kept in isolation wards in Maharashtra for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus since January 18 this year have tested negative, and 73 of them have been discharged. Till February 21, 44,517 travellers have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport. Field surveillance is also actively going on all across the state in search of people coming from the Corona affected areas.

As per reports of the National Institute of Virology, Pune, Till today all 77 samples sent by the state have been found negative.

top news
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
China praises Pak’s ‘enormous efforts’ as FATF retains Islamabad in grey list
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
‘May make tremendous deal or...’: Trump’s teaser on trade pact with India
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News