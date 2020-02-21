Senior citizen in Covid-19 isolation check at Naidu Hosp

pune

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 22:59 IST

A 74-year-old female was admitted to Pune’s Naidu hospital on Friday evening after she showed symptoms of A possible Covid-19 (coronavirus) post her return from Vietnam, one of the countries with confirmed cases.

The woman arrived in India on February 11.

As per the information from the state health department, all 77 people kept in isolation wards in Maharashtra for suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus since January 18 this year have tested negative, and 73 of them have been discharged. Till February 21, 44,517 travellers have been screened at the Mumbai International Airport. Field surveillance is also actively going on all across the state in search of people coming from the Corona affected areas.

As per reports of the National Institute of Virology, Pune, Till today all 77 samples sent by the state have been found negative.