e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Pune News / Shiv Sena wants Marathi names for Pune metro lines, stations

Shiv Sena wants Marathi names for Pune metro lines, stations

pune Updated: Jan 09, 2020 19:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune unit of the Shiv Sena has opposed English names planned for the Pune metro lines and stations, and have demanded that all names be in Marathi.

Prithviraj Sutar, Shiv Sena leader and Sanjay More, Shiv Sena city unit president met Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro on Thursday and appealed to change the names.

In August 2019, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) proposed the name “Aqua line” for the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro corridor, as it passes by the Mula and Mutha rivers, and “Purple line” for the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate corridor, as it is an industrial line with purple standing for happiness.

Sutar said, “We oppose the names given to the metro lines. Pune has a maximum Marathi-speaking population and hence, names of the metro lines should also be in Marathi.”

According to Dixit, it is a norm that various metro lines are given names on the basis of colour, as this helps commuters identify metro trains.

top news
JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan detained by Delhi Police
JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan detained by Delhi Police
‘Against party beliefs’: PDP expels 8 leaders who met foreign envoys in J-K
‘Against party beliefs’: PDP expels 8 leaders who met foreign envoys in J-K
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
I’m the vice captain, it’s my duty to keep an eye on all players: Rohit
I’m the vice captain, it’s my duty to keep an eye on all players: Rohit
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News