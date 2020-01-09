Shiv Sena wants Marathi names for Pune metro lines, stations

pune

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 19:10 IST

The Pune unit of the Shiv Sena has opposed English names planned for the Pune metro lines and stations, and have demanded that all names be in Marathi.

Prithviraj Sutar, Shiv Sena leader and Sanjay More, Shiv Sena city unit president met Brijesh Dixit, managing director, Maha-Metro on Thursday and appealed to change the names.

In August 2019, the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) proposed the name “Aqua line” for the Vanaz-Ramwadi metro corridor, as it passes by the Mula and Mutha rivers, and “Purple line” for the Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate corridor, as it is an industrial line with purple standing for happiness.

Sutar said, “We oppose the names given to the metro lines. Pune has a maximum Marathi-speaking population and hence, names of the metro lines should also be in Marathi.”

According to Dixit, it is a norm that various metro lines are given names on the basis of colour, as this helps commuters identify metro trains.