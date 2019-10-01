Sibling duo assaulted in Pune over wage demands

pune

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:20 IST

Two brothers were assaulted by their employers in Chakan on Saturday evening over wage demands.

According to police, the brothers played the drums for a bullock procession the accused were a part of, on Saturday morning.

The victims have been identified as Ajit Sasane and Baban Sasane, residents of Tekawade, Chakan. According to the complaint filed by Ajit, Baban demanded payment from the accused once the procession reached the Ram temple in Chakan. The accused, identified as Navnath Bendure and Shantaram Bendure, both Khed residents according to the first information report (FIR), enraged over the demand, started assaulting Baban.

Seeing his brother being beaten up, Ajit rushed to his aid. The accused beat and stoned him as well.

The assault was broken off by onlookers and the accused threatened the duo with dire consequences, according to the police.

A case against the duo has been registered at Chakan police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code that deal with physical assault and attempt to murder. No arrests have been made so far.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:19 IST