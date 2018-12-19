State rowers set eyes on winning medals at 37th Senior National rowing championship in Pune

Maharashtra team hopes a record performance at the 37th Senior National rowing championship at Army Rowing Node (ARN) at College of Military Engineering (CME) campus beginning Wednesday even as the Army team has been dominating the event in the past.

“We are aiming to better the last year’s tally of four medals,” Akshay Patil told Hindustan Times. Patil will be taking part in coxless four events for the Maharashtra team.

“We have a couple of rowers who have played the nationals in the past and their experience will definitely help us this time,” Patil said. Ambadas Tambe, who will umpire at the event this year, is optimist about Maharashtra’s chances of winning medals.

“Army rowers always give their best performance, but when we talk about Maharashtra team I can say they will win medals this time. They are an experienced group of rowers. Men and women both will do better in this nationals,” said Tambe, who has coached the Maharashtra team in the past.

The women team is blessed with young rowers like Mrunmayee Salgaonkar and Jagruti Sahare who have won medals in the junior level events recently.

“Jagruti won silver in single scull event in World University Games 2018 while Mrunmayee also bagged silver medal in the junior national games held in Bhopal recently. These rowers will have a great chance in this event,” said Pooja Jadhav, women’s team manager.

Jadhav, who donned the manager’s role for the first time, feels Odisha will be the team in women’s category to watch out for.

Opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 37th Senior National rowing championship was held on Tuesday with rowers from 26 teams gracing the occasion. The medal winning rowers of Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games in 2018 were given a grand welcome at the event.

Events at 37th Senior National Rowing Championship

Senior men:

Singles Sculls: M1X2000m and 500m

Double Sculls: M2X2000m and 500m

Coxless Pairs: M2-2000m and 500m

Coxless Fours: M4-2000m and 500m

LW Doubles Sculls: LM2X 2000m and 500m

Doubles Sculls (civilian only): M2X2000m

Coxless Fours (civilians only): M4X2000m

Senior women:

Singles Sculls: W1X2000m and 500m

Double Sculls: W2X2000m and 500m

Coxless Pairs: W2-2000m and 500m

Coxless Fours: W4-2000m and 500m

Mixed event:

Doubles Sculls: Mix2X500m

Participating teams:

All India Police, Andaman and Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, ASCB (Army Sports Control Board), Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Indian Navy, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, MRA (Maharashtra Rowing Association), Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, RFI (Rowing Federation of India), Rajasthan, SSCB (Services Sports Control Board), Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 15:29 IST