Stormwater line in Baner now a mosquito nest

Residents living near the stormwater drainage in Baner are facing a serious threat of mosquitoes growing in large numbers. Residents of Saidutt Residency alleged that for the past few years, they have been shelling out money to maintain the stormwater drainage that flows opposite their homes, but finally gave up when they could not curb the rising mosquito menace.

On Saturday, April 7, the residents of Saidutt Residency, Janaki Rainbow, Prime Panache, Madhavbaug and Rutuparna marched to the Aundh ward office and forwarded a letter stating the major mosquito menace caused by the stormwater line, which is now being used as a sewage line. “The stormwater line should have water flowing only during monsoons, but here, it is flowing everyday and is filled with dirty and slushy water from various uphill societies’ sewage,” said Amit Joshi, secretary of the Saidutt Residency.

He said that many pipelines being built as stormwater lines were turning into sewage lines at a fast pace. “The stormwater line leads to Mula river and the dirty water is flowing into the river,” he added.

“It has become difficult to even sit in the society garden or for children to play, even in the afternoon, as mosquitoes are everywhere and the foul stench is very strong,” said Appeeji Parashar, a resident of Saidutt Residency.

“We are about 500 families who are facing mosquito menace. The condition is so bad that if I sit in the garden during evening time there is army of mosquitoes hovering around. We have raised complaints with PMC through various forums, PMC complaints, whats app no, Swachhata app but the complaint gets closed without any fix to the problem,” said Ashish Sakharkar, “the ward officials are aware of the severity of the issue but for reasons beyond our knowledge are helpless to fix this problem.”

The children have stopped playing in the gardens or in the lawns of the society for the fear of falling sick. “Two children in my society had dengue because of this mosquito menace,” said Maninder Singh Bindra, Chairman, Janaki Rainbow.

Another resident Vijay Deshpande also pointed out that they found dead swines floating in the storm water which caused a major stench. “When we called for PMC officials to come help us, all they did was assure us but no one came to pick up the carcass,” said Deshpande.