Subcontractor booked for abetting suicide of worker, wife

A man was booked by the Pune police for abetment to suicide of one of his workers and the latter’s wife. The man was identified as Bharat Hanuman Kale, 29, a resident of Charholi Budrukh in Haveli. Kale worked as a sub-contractor for a man who takes electric work contracts for the Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC).

The deceased couple was identified as Mukta Uttam Suryavanshi, 31, and Uttam Tukaram Suryavanshi, 33, both residents of Bhosale Vasti in Charholi.

A complaint in the matter was filed by Madhav Savandkar, 27, paternal cousin of the deceased woman who is a resident of Bhosale Vasti. Uttam worked for Kale and was working on an under-construction building when he decided to take the drastic step, according to the complaint.

Uttam had gotten into a fight with Kale over non-payment of wages for his services. The fight and the non-payment are suspected to have led the couple to take the drastic step of hanging themselves at their residence, according to the police. However, the claims in the complaint will be investigated by the police.

A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dighi police station against Kale. Police sub inspector SJ Shendge of Dighi police station is investigating the case.