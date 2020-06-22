Technical glitch affects Pune RTO work on first day of operation after lockdown

pune

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 23:06 IST

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), which had been shut for three months due to the Covid-19 lockdown, resumed its operations on Monday. Learning and permanent licence tests along with other administrative services were offered to the residents. However, many had to wait for three hours for the learning licence tests due to technical problems at the transport office along with internet connectivity issues.

Applicants who had reached the RTO at 10am, had to wait till 1pm when the tests began. “I work with a private company and had taken a half-day leave in order to appear for the learning licence test. When I came here at around 10am, I was told to wait as there was some system issue. However, I had to wait for three hours and at 12.30pm, the document verification, biometrics and other process started. I had to extend my leave to a full day due to the mismanagement of the RTO,” said Payal Sagale, an applicant.

Sanjeev Bhor, deputy regional transport officer, said, “All the licence related works, tests and other administrative services were offered today (Monday). There was some technical internet connectivity issue due to which the learning licence tests were delayed. We resolved the issue and around 35 applicants appeared for the test today.”

Another applicant Aryan Misal, a student, said, “If the RTO was planning to start the learning licence tests today, they should have made the arrangements for it before. During this pandemic, we need to reduce the amount of time we stay out of our homes and take necessary precautions. Such delays make us wait unnecessarily.”

Meanwhile, other RTO-related works of transport and non-transport vehicles also started at the main office building at Pune RTO, Sangamwadi. However, common public was not allowed to enter the office premises and their applications and documents were submitted at the entry gate. Every person had to undergo thermal scanning and was given a sanitiser at the entrance gate.