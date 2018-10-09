Truck hits eight vehicles in Pune’s Wadgaon bridge , 4 critical and eight injured

A truck driver allegedly lost control at the wheel and dashed against eight vehicles leaving four severely injured and eight with minor injuries. The accident took place on Wadgaon bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway near hotel Vishwa at around 11 am. The Sinhagad police have arrested N Ravi,the driver, a resident of Vellikenpatti, Tamil Nadu on charges of rash and dangerous driving.

An FIR was lodged by Vilas Maruti Chandewad (43) , a resident of Kondhwa Budruk. The victims have been identified as Dharampal Ramasre Bharti (40), a resident of Uruli Devachi; Prakash Gogawale (39), Parshuram alias Kallu Yadav and the fourth person is a woman who’s identity is yet to be known. They were rushed to a private hospital and doctors said their condition is critical. One of the victims who escaped with minor injuries has been identified as Rameez Nisaruddin Shaikh of Warje.

According to the police the truck filled with coconuts was on its way to Mumbai via the highway when the incident happened.The truck collided with a tempo, five six-seaters and two cars.The was a major traffic jam as the traffic flow had to be stopped to remove the vehicles involved in the accident.

