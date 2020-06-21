e-paper
Two arrested in fake defence recruitment racket

The suspects were identified as Nitin Tanaji Jadhav, 30, a resident of Kalpananagar in Baramati, and Akash Kashinath Dange, 25, of Bhadali Budrukh in Phaltan area of Satara district.

pune Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:12 IST
The Pune rural police crime branch arrested two men for duping a man from Daund of Rs 3,80,000 under false pretext of providing employment in the Indian Navy.
The Pune rural police crime branch arrested two men for duping a man from Daund of Rs 3,80,000 under false pretext of providing employment in the Indian Navy. The duo is suspected to have cheated many hailing from various parts of the state, including Pune, Satara, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Osmanabad, Wardha, Washim, Jalgaon, and Vidarbha, according to the police.

The suspects were identified as Nitin Tanaji Jadhav, 30, a resident of Kalpananagar in Baramati, and Akash Kashinath Dange, 25, of Bhadali Budrukh in Phaltan area of Satara district.

“They were arrested last night, produced in court on Saturday and remanded to police custody,” said senior inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of Pune rural police crime branch, who added that Jadhav is a science graduate and Dange completed his Class 12.

In 2018, the duo duped an unemployed man called Kishore Jadhav, a resident of Kurkumbh area of Daund, of Rs 3,80,000 by ensuring a job as store keeper in the Indian Navy. The two allegedly made a fake email ID and forged admission letter, medical documents and an admit card.

