Two held in Bhosari for stealing fuel from tanker

pune

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 17:22 IST

Two have been were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for trying to steal fuel from tankers they were driving, and mixing the fuel with water, in Bhosari on Tuesday.

The two have been identified as Sanjay alias Baba Abhiman Pawar (40), a resident of Ramnagar slum area in Chinchwad, and Lakhman Ram Pokale, a resident of Ashti in Beed, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter has been lodged by a police official who found the men while they were pouring water into the tankers.

The fuel from the tankers was emptied into metal and plastic tanks and barrels in a tin shed in MIDC Bhosari.

The men used an electric motor to pull the fuel from the tankers and let water into it.

The total cost of the recovered fuel, including the two trucks, was estimated to be around Rs 37,10,500, according to police.

A case under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 7 of Essential Commodities Act was registered at Bhosari MIDC police station. Police inspector (crime) Patil of MIDC Bhosari police station is investigating the case.

“One of them is a truck driver and the other man was taking the fuel. The cleaner of the truck ran away. They are in police custody till Saturday. We’ll investigate the other details,” the police said.