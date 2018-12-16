Two men arrested by the Pune rural police for cheating a man worth ₹2 lakh

Two men were arrested by the Pune rural police for cheating a man worth Rs 2 lakh. They convinced the victim to hand over a bag worth Rs 2 lakh in exchange for a cheque in the premise of a private bank in Shikrapur. The exchange was made after one of the two told the complainant that he was working for the complainant’s employer who had asked him to hand over the bag and take the cheque instead.

The two were identified as Abbas Saifuddin Ukani alias Dattatray Sonu Shinde, 44, and Mukesh Parmeshwar Menon, 54, both residents of Vasai East area in Palghar, according to the local crime branch of Pune rural police.

Police found the accused in a black Mahindra Scorpio owned by Menon and registered in Vasai. In the car, the police claim to have found Rs 80,000 cash along with a mobile phone. The total recovery was worth Rs 5,09,000.

After the incident in Shikrapur bank, within days the police found a similar case registered in Shirur.

Upon analysis of the closed circuit television footage (CCTV) of various places, the police found a recurrence of similar cheating cases in Aurangabad, Nashik, Sangli and some parts of Pune.

The two confessed to having committed eight crimes including two in Pune rural area, three in Aurangabad, two in Nashik and one in Sangli.

The two were found accused in a total of eight cases in Maharashtra and twenty cases in Gujarat. The two travelled to places by air and are suspected to have committed similar crimes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, West Bengal, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Shikraur police are investigating the case further.

