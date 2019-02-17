Two Pune police constables in net for taking bribe

Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have arrested two police constables while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a man whose son is lodged in prison at Yerwada central jail. The father had lodged a complaint with the ACB stating that the duo demanded a bribe to enable him to meet his son.

The two arrested constables have been identified as Swapnil Bhimrao Bhadre (30), a resident of Vishrantwadi police line and Anosh Augustine Gaikwad (24), from Daund.

The victim’s son Shukraraj had resorted to fasting inside the jail and his condition had deteriorated after which he was brought to Sassoon general hospital. His father who requested to talk to him was denied permission by the duo who demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. He immediately contacted the ACB and on Friday a trap was laid and the duo was arrested.

The ACB has appealed to residents to directly approach them about public servants demanding bribes.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 16:26 IST