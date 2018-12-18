Vice Admiral Ravi Kalra takes over as Commandant of AFMC, Pune

Vice Admiral Ravi Kalra took over asthe director and commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, on December 15.A graduate and a postgraduate of the same college, Admiral Kalra is one of the most experienced cardiologists in the Armed Forces Medical Services.

He held the appointment of Commandant, Naval Hospital Asvini, Mumbai, prior to assuming his present appointment. During his career, spanning 37 years, he has held various appointments including professor department of internal medicine, AFMC, Pune; Command Medical Officer, Southern Naval Command and Commanding Officer, INHS Asvini.

The Admiral hails from a family of doctors. His father Col IM Kalra (retd), an anesthesiologist and his brother Maj Gen Deepak Kalra (retd), a highly decorated eye surgeon, both served in the Armed Forces Medical Services.

First Published: Dec 18, 2018 15:27 IST