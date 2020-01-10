Vision 2020 at SPPU: Miles to go before goals are reached

pune

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:13 IST

The glorious past is not enough for us, we have to give in present and think of the future. We have miles to go before our goals are reached,” said Jayant Umranikar, director, SPPU Competitive Examination Centre, while addressing a packed house at SPPU’s environmental science department where the ongoing national seminar on ‘Contemporary India - Vision 2020 is taking place.

The two-day seminar that began at Savitraibai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday will address key issues that concern people and have engaged the attention of society and nation . The seminar will also see eminent scholars and experts giving insights on topics like climate change, agriculture, and talk at length about a student’s vision for the future.

At inauguration of the seminar, Nitin Karmalkar, SPPU vice-chancellor, spoke at length on the global climate change. “Climate change is a very intriguing topic as I have previously headed SPPU’s environmental department. We are all aware about climate change and its effects on agriculture and human beings. In the recent past, we have had excessive rain which flooded many parts of the country. We all must do everything in our power to control this,” he said.

Jayant Umranikar, director, SPPU Competitive Examination Centre said, “The motive of the seminar is to create an all informed, deserving and organising mind will compete and succeed in this world. India is witnessing profound changes in the society, politics and economy. Speakers coming to this seminar are experts and would provide insights on various topics.”