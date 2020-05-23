e-paper
Why civic admin, police clueless about this buzzing morning market?

A large number of trucks coming from outside Pune are parked on both sides of the road and the local retailers and even citizens crowd around for their purchases

pune Updated: May 23, 2020 16:22 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustan Times, Pune
A visit on Friday morning on Satara road from the Laxminarayan theatre Chowk till Padmavati Chowk revealed massive crowds of people and vehicles carrying different types of goods.
A visit on Friday morning on Satara road from the Laxminarayan theatre Chowk till Padmavati Chowk revealed massive crowds of people and vehicles carrying different types of goods.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

Breaking all rules of the lockdown and social distancing, a portion of Satara Road has been turning into a full-fledged wholesale market during the wee hours with hundreds of traders and retailers dealing in the sale of vegetables, fruits, food grains and other commodities.

A large number of trucks coming from outside Pune are parked on both sides of the road and the local retailers and even citizens crowd around for their purchases. This market begins at 3 am and closes by dawn.

When asked about this situation, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said, “We will look into this matter and anyone found breaking the rules of lockdown and not keeping the proper social distancing, action will be taken on them.”

A visit on Friday morning on Satara road from the Laxminarayan theatre Chowk till Padmavati Chowk revealed massive crowds of people and vehicles carrying different types of goods. There were traffic jams at some of the chowks on the route and people were not following any kind of social distancing.

Vegetable trader Sanjay Pachkade from Bhor who had bought green vegetables to sell in Pune said, “We regularly come to sell our vegetables here in Pune, as the Marketyard vegetable market is closed we have to do the trading on the road. I know there is some inconvenience and people are not taking any precautions, but we are helpless and want to sell our goods.”

While a local retailer from Pune, Mahesh Rahate who had come to purchase potato and onions said, “We need to do business and we get vegetables here at cheap rates, but people are not following the lockdown rules which are dangerous. It can lead to the spread of disease, as the crowd is huge and there is no control over it.”

Interestingly most of the containment zones declared by the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) like Parvati Darshan area, Gultekadi, some parts of Sahakarnagar and Dhankawadi are all nearby the Satara Road.

None of the policemen or government officials are found taking actions on this illegal market going on in the dark. And from May 22 till May 31 Pune police have declared a curfew from 7pm to 7am in the city.

