WIFA Inter-District Women’s Championship: Barke to lead Pune district women’s football

Anjali Barke will lead the Pune district women’s football team in the WIFA Inter-district’s Women’s Championship which will commence from Friday in Jalgaon.

Krushna Kutpelli is the head coach and Pooja Dhumal will be the assistant coach of the team, while Sucheta Kokhale is named manager.

This year, a total of 24 district teams from across Maharashtra will be participating in the tournament, which will be played on a knockout basis.

Nagpur, Dhule, Satara, Washim, Latur, Buldana, Solapur, Aurangabad, Yavatmal, Mumbai, Palghar, Gondia, Bhandara, Kolhapur, Beed, Ahmednagar, Wardha, Parbhani, Amravati, Sangli, Nashik, Thane, Jalgaon are the other teams.

The first match will be played between Pune and Nashik.

Eight matches will be played in a day. The semi-final will be played on June 24 while final is slated on June 25.

Last year two underdog teams -- Kolhapur and Nagpur made it to final where Nagpur edged Kolhapur 4-3 on penalty shootout to lift the trophy. The score was 0-0 at the end of regulation time.

In the semi-finals, both Nagpur and Kolhapur showed gritty determination to take the game to shoot-out and defeated favourites Mumbai and Pune respectively.

Pune team:

Anjali Barke (Captain), Ridhima Buddhiraja, Sana Shaikh, Shweta Borude, Mural Adam, Sonali Chimte, Ritu Francis, Kiran Salve, Simran Shedge, Pooja Waghari, Abhilasha Mehra, Nidhi Ahuja, Smidhi Kokhale, Swamini Kakade, Sanika Deshpande, Kiran Jadhav, Sanskruti Dave, Aishawarya Gadekar, Prajkta Doundkar, Rudrani Sakhare.

Head Coach: Krushna Kutpelli,

Assitant Coach: Pooja Dhumal,

Manager: Sucheta Kokhale.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 17:08 IST