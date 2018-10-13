Wind and Solar hybrid energy project set up at PMPML Swargate depot

A wind and solar hybrid non-conventional energy project has been set up on the terrace of Pune mahanagar parivahan mahamandal ltd (PMPML), Swargate depot. The system of the capacity of 35 KW can generate the energy of 3, 83,250 KWh in the next 10 years, providing green power which can in turn make PMPML save on electricity bills. Anil Shirole, City MP, gave a fund of Rs 1 Crore and 10 lakh, through his local area development funds, for the project.

The entire system can generate an average of 80 KWH energy every day during the trial phase which can be increased to an average of 110 KWh daily.

Speaking about the issue of global climate change and the importance of green energy in today’s times, Anil Shirole said, “ Renewable energy sources like wind and solar power are gifts of nature to us. I feel that the governmental institutions should inculcate the environment friendly approach, so that they become a role model for the rest of the society. PMPML is the lifeline of Pune and I wish it shifts to greener energy in the coming days.”

The project was inaugurated by Madhuri Misal, MLA ; Anil Shirole, MP ; Siddharth Shirole, director, PMPML and Nayana Gunde, chairman and managing director, PMPML.

Siddharth Shirole, PMPML director said, “This non-conventional energy project will help us reduce the cost and increase the non-operational income of PMPML. We are inclined towards CNG and electric buses and promote green energy.”

First Published: Oct 13, 2018 16:44 IST