Your Space : Killing Avni was definitely not the solution

It is shocking that such a drastic step was taken by the forest officials. Killing T-1, aka Avni, a six-year old tigress, was brutal and un-necessary. We need to understand that humans are not a natural prey of tigers. Tigers may kill humans either in self- defence or because of old age. Moreover, we encroach upon the habitat of animals and then kill animals saying they have become man-eaters. In the 21st century where we are so proud of our medical and technical knowledge, can’t we come up with a more humane solution that shooting dead an animal? Killing of Avni does not set a good precedence. It is high time that our community learns to co-exist with wildlife. We need to come up with long-term plans. Couldn’t Avni have been relocated with her cubs? Killing was definitely not the solution.

Hema Chari

Learn from people who live in harmony with wildlife for generations

I am disgusted to say the least with what happened to tigress Avni. We don’t have a knowledgeable minister occupying a seat. We have a minister because he got a portfolio. Sadly, his so-called advisors have no interest in wildlife either. It pains me to see that basic protocol wasn’t followed. While the hunter who was permitted to tranquilise the animal was present, his son killed the tigress. Why did no one tranquilised her instead? From villagers’ perspective, having a supposed man-eater prowling around is scary, but these villages have for years lived around wildlife and they are better equipped in their sensibilities to deal with such animals. And if those in power say that they did it to save other tigers because if they hadn’t, the villagers would have poisoned them (other tigers) or hunted her (Avni) illegally; well, they failed, because at the end of the day, another tiger was murdered by humans. On the ground level, how many villages were actually consulted and on what basis was she identified as the man-eater is all very doubtful as per the media reports. We need to ensure that forest and grasslands, animal migration routes and the zones connecting forests are protected with no human activity, interference in the form of mining, holiday zones, etc. We should actually learn from people living in forest areas and fringe forest areas how they have for generations dealt with animals in peace, but as a country we prefer to turn away from our traditions. With the mother tigress now dead, its cubs are now more vulnerable. Thus the action in a way put another generation of tigers in danger.

Uma Karve

Man-animal conflict will explode if we destroy forest habitat

To read a report of a tigress being shot dead by authorities in the present times, even in 2018, is indeed shocking. The government is selling forest land for sums as paltry as Rs 8 per sq ft in areas that are known to be tiger habitats. The courts were ‘mislead’ and the stories of the hunters is unbelievable, quite matches all the fake encounters we are so used to hear nowadays. With medicines used in tranquiliser guns come under the same schedule as narcotic drugs, who allowed the hunter to possess it? Man-animal conflict will only explode if we continue to enter forests and destroy their food base and habitats.

Manoj Oswal

We are not concerned about our flora and fauna

We have already changed natural and wildlife ecology in the past few decades and continue to do so. While we continue to flout safety rules despite thousands dying in road accidents, who is there to support a poor animal? Are people really sensitive to anything at all? I really feel we are losing our sensibility and our conscience as well! We are so anthropocentric in our approach to life that we are just not concerned about our flora and fauna. One needs to feel a great sense of passion for things to take appropriate actions. Our education system does not even bother about enhancing knowledge regarding our wildlife, forget about being able to generate passion. So, how will people have any strong opinions? We need to desperately stop ‘managing’ everything from education to people to stop all apathy. We need utter honesty and compassion. We need to ignite the young and make them passionate, aware, sensitive individuals who will be able to take good decisions regarding everything in their life.

Devika Deshpande

Killing the tigress was a hasty step taken by the authorities

Avni, all I wish is your death won’t go in vain as even after your much-hyped death we, the humans, have not learnt that it’s not a mistake of some government department, but it’s the mistake of society as we (humans) don’t know how to protect a tiger or even a sparrow. Hence, we don’t deserve the tigers is the harsh reality. God bless the tigers. I don’t support killing of Avni or any tiger or even a snake, but the issue of being right or wrong does changes depending up which side you are in and unfortunately humans rule this world not tigers is a bitter fact to which even the forest department is not an exception.

Sanjay Deshpande

Animals consider humans as unwanted pests in forests

I am completely against the use of forest land or harming animals for our benefits. It is unfortunate that we killed an animal for staying in its own space. We as humans think superior of ourselves and this is a sad and terrible thing. The best way to handle the man-animal conflict is to not to encroach upon the latter’s spaces. We can’t keep utilising their spaces and expect them to be okay with it. If you don’t like unwanted pests in your house, the same applies to them too. We need to live in harmony, much like the way this world was built.

Ankit Patil

