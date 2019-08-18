Your space: No action taken for encroachment beyond the flood line, say Punekars

pune

Flood line violation in the city is due to the corruption prevalent in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), which is mindlessly giving permission for illegal constructions on the riverbed since the last three decades. The flood plains in the city had changed considerably owing to frenetic construction activity and major river drains have been blocked owing to human activity. The flood plain area at many of places has been significantly filled up and the demarcated flood line has been clearly violated. Why is the PMC silent about the destruction of the flood line? It is because the building permissions department and the other sanctioning authorities are aiding these activities instead of stopping them.

-Daljeet Goraya

Violation will lead to greater threats of flash floods

Flood line is earmarked as the space provided for rivers for their water discharges. When this space is eaten up due to encroachments, the river violently surges and causes untold destruction. The PMC, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and urban development bodies have failed to take notice of all these environmental violations by the builder lobby as they have a nexus with officials in government offices. The lack of protection of the river flood line from concrete encroachments and developmental projects being carried on riverbeds in the city, has badly affected both the river as well as those who encroach it without any fear of the law.

The rivers are unable to recharge aquifers or provide life-sustaining conditions to the forest and animal habitats along the river margins and banks which is ruining the environment of the city and the region. The flood line in the city currently is such that it cannot cut and deposit soil on its banks as happens naturally or maintain its oxbow and floodplain wetlands. Damage to flood line has harmed the riverine ecosystem of Pune region and has lessened groundwater recharge capacity and poses even greater threats of flash floods, like the current ones which were reported in Pune. We want the ministry of environment to directly look into the matter and file a first information report against the builders who are destroying the civilisation of our entire region.

-Nitin Kumar Patil

Strict action needed against violators

It has been our experience that the ministry of environment and forests is a toothless tiger and a tool in the hands of the rich corporates who are plundering the environment of Pune and destroying the rivers and their flood lines without any fear of the law. Just passing an order that green laws should be adhered to, is not enough and authorities also need to take action against the violators. Strict action is needed in Pune where the rich builders are not longer afraid of the PMC as the civic body has itself become a mute spectator. A special investigation team (SIT) must be constituted to probe the PMC and its connection with the builder lobby.

-Michael D Mello

Form special teams to monitor flood line violations

Rubble and leftover construction material is being dumped in the rivers of Pune and the river beds are getting blocked. Khadakwasla and other dams are filled with silt and there is a need for cleaning Khadakwasla, Panshet and Varasgaon dams. Nobody is looking into the issue of silt and it is an alarming situation. There is rampant illegal construction in the flood line and the green tribual must crackdown heavily on the violators. Illegal structures must be demolished and heavy penalty must be levied. Special teams must be dedicated to monitor the river flood line violations and there should be a presence of anti-dumping squads to take action against violators. We must have a dedicated policing staff who check illegal constructions and debris dumping from Khadakwasla to Kharadi. Corruption by the builder lobby is also one of the reasons behind the destruction of riverine ecosystem of the city.

-Lt Col Suresh Patil (retd)

Need flood management plan

We need better flood management plan, which is a need acknowledged by city activists and the municipal commissioner. The choking of stormwater drains because of garbage and plastic waste continues to be an issue. There is a ban on plastic bags, but it has not been implemented strictly. Strict action must be taken against violators.

-Anoop Panjwani

Civic body should take responsibility

It is really unfortunate that builders give no importance to rivers, lakes or nallahs coming in the way of their housing complexes. Many builders have even changed the course of natural springs across the city which has resulted in floods in many areas of the city. The PMC should take care of all water bodies and rivers and see that there are no violations taking place during construction. The administration should take firm steps to deal with flood line violation.

-Maya Hemant Bhatkar

