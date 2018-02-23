2.5kg heroin seized in Fazilka, four arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police on Friday nabbed four smugglers in the district and recovered 2.5kg of heroin buried by them in a field along the India-Pakistan border in Fazilka.

Giving details, assistant inspector general of police (AIG-border range) Rachhpal Singh said those nabbed were identified as Manjit Singh, Sharma Singh, Satnam Singh and Gulshan Singh, who allegedly had contacts with Pakistani smugglers.

Manjit Singh, considered to be the kingpin of the gang, has agriculture land across the fencing along the border. He used to get the drug consignments dumped in his field and then supply the same in border areas, including Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

After their arrest, they led the police to a designated spot in Manjit’s field near Jalalabad, Fazilka, where four packets containing 2.5kg heroin were found, the AIG added.

He said a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Fazilka.

Accused Sharma’s close relatives are already facing trial in a drug case after the recovery of more than 50kg heroin in Fazilka, he added.