2015 sacrilege cases: Sukhbir Badal denies giving clean chit to anyone

punjab

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:57 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Wednesday, denied giving a clean chit to anyone in the 2015 cases of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in which the CBI has found no involvement of followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda who were arrested and also probed by the Punjab police.

“I never issued a clean chit to anybody, nor did I describe the arrests of Dera men in the sacrilege case as wrong. Rather, I had emphasised that SAD strongly opposed this closure report and wished for the case to be taken to its logical conclusion,” Badal said in statement. He said that his observations on the CBI closure report on the sacrilege case have been misquoted in a section of media and were taken totally out of context.

The SAD president said he and his party were firm on their stand against the closure of investigations.

Stating that he has urged the Union government to direct CBI to take the sacrilege investigation to a logical conclusion, he said, “We want the real culprits and their sponsors to be fully exposed in public eye, tried and punished in an exemplary way so that it serves as an effective deterrent in future”.

He slammed the Congress government for having shown no urgency in getting to the root of the conspiracy, and instead played politics on this sensitive issue.

“Nothing will come of divisive politics. Efforts should be made to find closure to the angst of the Sikh community,” he added.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 13:35 IST