24-year-old PGIMER doctor suicide: I wish I had called him back, says mother

A day after Dr Krishnaprasath Ramasamy committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his PGIMER hostel room on Monday, his mother Bhuvaneshwari regrets not listening to his silent cries. “I wish I had called him back,” said the mother of 24-year-old junior resident doctor.

‘Mom, I can’t under understand Hindi’

Krishnaprasath had called his mother earlier on Sunday and said he wanted to return home as he was not able to understand the Hindi language and was finding it difficult to cope with the new environment.

“My son had been complaining from the very beginning that he wanted to come back. Even on Sunday, he called and said the same thing,” said the mother. “I told him that after securing a seat in merit, he cannot return like this. I even suggested him to wait for a while before things settled down for him,” she added.

Bhuvaneshwari, unable to hold her tears back, said, “I should have called him back.”

Her family was in Chandigarh to take away Krishnaprasath’s body back to their home town in Tamil Nadu.

Had called parents on Sunday

Before ending his life, Krishnaprasath had called his parents on Sunday and told them about his low spirits due to issues he faced while adjusting in the new environment.

“He was depressed due to the work conditions. He had major problems with the language and complained repeatedly that he was not able to understand Hindi,” said Ramasamy, the deceased doctor’s father.

He is a priest at a temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.

Ramasamy too said his son used to complain about language barriers and his longing for home.

“I would tell him that things will improve with time and he cannot give up,” he added.

Had chosen PGI over AIIMS

The doctor was among the top scorers who got through India’s three best medical institutes. At the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), his name was in the first list of candidates.

Likewise, he was one of the top contenders for the admissions to MD (doctor of medicine) courses at New Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as well as Puducherry’s Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER).

But he chose PGIMER and came to Chandigarh in January.

Docs believe he died on Sunday

Doctors who examined the body of Dr Krishnaprasath Ramasamy said he might have taken this extreme step on Sunday night.