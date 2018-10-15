4 AAP workers booked for assaulting 48-year-old Congress worker in Amritsar

Four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers were booked for allegedly assaulting a Congress worker, Gurbinder Singh (48), during the recently held Punjab panchayat polls in Kamoke village in Amritsar on Monday.

The accused have been identified as former sarpanch Manmohan Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, his wife Kuldeep Kaur and Gurnam Singh of the same village which falls under Baba Bakala assembly constituency.

As per the village sources, before joining AAP, Manmohan was a Congress worker and had been the village sarpanch twice.

The incident took place on September 20, a day after the panchayat polls.However, Gurbinder lodged a formal complaint on Sunday. He said on September 19, the accused had asked him to vote in favour of AAP when he was on his way to vote.

“I had refused their demand and since then they had been keeping a grudge against me ,” Gurbinder said.

“On September 20, at around 7pm, the accused persons, who were armed, trespassed my house. Kuldeep Kaur said that she will teach me a lesson for voting against their party’s candidate, following which they thrashed me and I sustained injuries in my both legs.”

As per the victim, when his neighbours started gathering outside his house, the accused fled from the spot. “My neighbours rushed me to Beas hospital. The accused also wanted to mediate with me but I refused,” he said.

AAP’s Baba Bakala constituency in-charge Dalbir Singh Tong said, “I was unaware of the case. Manmohan is our party’s active volunteer and we will support him if he is speaking the truth.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Balkar Singh of Beas police station, who is investigating the case, said, “A case under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused, who are yet to be arrested.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 20:31 IST