5-year-old girl dies after dogbite in Ludhiana, parents lodge complaint with MC

An alleged rabies death of five-and-a-half years old girl has been reported from Block D of Sarabha Nagar in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

The area is among the poshest in the city, where Congress MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid also has his residence.

The child’s parents on Sunday lodged an online complaint with the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) demanding removal of stray dogs from their area. They have also demanded that the dog who had bit their daughter should be sent to Central Research Institute in Kasauli so that no other person gets affected.

As per the parents, their daughter, Asees Kaur, who died on October 23, was attacked by a stray dog around three weeks ago.

They claim that they did not even know about the disease till the time the child started showing symptoms of rabies.

Girl’s father, Amardeep Singh Kooner, said a dog had pounced on his daughter following which she fell down and suffered injuries on her eyes. They assumed that the dog did not bit their child as the wound had also started to heal.

However, few days before her death, Asees started showing symptoms of rabies.

“On October 23, the health of my daughter deteriorated and I noticed that she was suffering from rabies as my maternal uncle had also died of the same disease. I immediately took her to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital from where, she was referred to PGIMER, in Chandigarh. The doctors there declared her brought dead,” the victim’s father said.

MC’s senior veterinary officer Dr YP Singh said they have not received any complaint regarding the rabies death in Sarabha Nagar till now. “If any such case has been reported, then I will get an inspection done in the area,” he added.

Further speaking on the stray dog menace, Dr Singh said MC was already taking up dog sterilisation project, which was the only solution for it.

The stray dogs cannot be killed or displaced as per the norms. The civic body commenced sterilisation project in 2015 and till now, over 37,000 dogs have been sterilised and a new contract is also being awarded under the project.

Residents appealed to stop feeding stray dogs

Victim’s father Amardeep Singh Kooner has appealed the residents to stop feeding the stray dogs as they could proved to be dangerous. He also requested the MC to not allow vendors near the residential areas as garbage dumped by them invites stray dogs.

Over 300 dogbite cases per month

As per the information, over 300 cases of dogbite are reported at the civil hospital. This is when the MC has been making tall claims regarding the dog sterlisation project.

Also, the bylaws for animals, which were proposed by the local bodies department wherein compensation is to be provided to the victims, have are also pending before the general House.

