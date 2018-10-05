58-yr-old gets 6-month jail for harassing Mansa woman at Chandigarh PGI

A local court sentenced a 58-year-old man to six-month imprisonment for outraging the modesty of 42-year-old woman in September 2016. The court also imposed a fine of ₹500 on Sukhdev Singh of Taran Tarn, who had asked sexual favours from the Mansa woman on the pretext of getting her help with her treatment at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

It was on September 15, 2016, when the woman had come to the PGIMER, where Sukhdev called her over the phone and told her that he could help her and asked her to meet him near gate number 2 of the hospital.

However, when she reached there, Sukhdev told her that he would take her to meet the chief minister to get her work done if she would accompany him to a guest house to establish physical relations with him.

An argument ensued between the two, following which a PCR vehicle reached the spot and she demanded action against him. Sukhdev was booked under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 22:29 IST