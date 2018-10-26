A day on, three arrested for molestation outside Elante mall in Chandigarh

Chandigarh police on Thursday arrested three men who were accused of molesting a woman at the exit of Elante mall’s parking lot late on Tuesday night.

The accused have been identified as Ashwini Kumar, 32, from Panchkula; Ankit,19, and Sahil, 19, both natives of Yamunanagar.

The 27-year-old wedding planner from Zirakpur claimed the incident took place around 9:30pm when she was taking her car out of the mall premises. She alleged the trio in the Toyota Innova ahead of her deliberately obstructed her way.

Police officials investigating the matter had claimed that the woman tried to overtake the Innova, and while doing so, she entered into a heated argument with the men.

As she sped away, the accused allegedly followed her and blocked her way on the road outside the mall. When the victim got out of her car, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately and fled.

On her complaint, the Industrial Area police have registered a case under Section 341(wrongful restraint), 354 (assault and criminal force to woman with intent to outrage modesty), 354D (touch woman despite a clear no) and 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

As the victim managed to note down the number of the SUV the accused were travelling in, police traced its owner, who is the brother-in-law of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Narender Kumar of the UT police.

The vehicle owner was summoned for questioning to the police station to help nab the accused.

First Published: Oct 26, 2018 10:37 IST