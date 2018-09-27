AAP rebel Khaira group cancels Sangrur convention

The faction led by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rebel and former leader of opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira has cancelled its September 30 convention in Sangrur, the home turf of senior party leader and MP Bhagwant Mann.

AAP dissident MLA from Bhadaur Pirmal Singh on Thursday said the convention has been cancelled as they wanted to focus on “people’s march” from Kotkapura to Bargari on October 7, the day when the ruling Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have decided to hold parallel rallies in rival bastions, Lambi and Patiala.

The decision was taken after consulting party workers on Wednesday, said Pirmal.

“Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his predecessor Parkash Singh Badal are trying to divert people’s attention from real issues. So, we have decided to focus on Kotkapura to Bargari march to expose both the Congress and Akalis,” said Pirmal.

On August 30, supporters of Khaira and Bhagwant Mann came to blows in Sangrur after Pirmal called a meeting of party workers of Sangrur district to finalise the date of district convention and assign duties. The supporters of both factions raised slogans against each other. Police reached the spot and controlled the situation.

Earlier, the Khaira group fixed the convention on September 16 which was postponed due to zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls in the state.

“It does not mean that we will not hold a convention in Sangrur. We are working with an aim to unite the party and to bring passive workers in active politics. It is more important to hold protest against the 2015 sacrilege and firing incidents,” said Pirmal.

Though the Bhadaur MLA denied of holding talks with the Delhi team or leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema to sink differences, Cheema said a dialogue has been initiated with the dissidents. “Efforts are on to bring all factions on a common platform to present a united face,” said Cheema.

PANEL SET UP FOR KOTKAPURA MARCH

Khaira on Thursday announced a 15-member joint action committee (JAC) to finalise the protest march from Kotkapura to Bargari on October 7.

In a press statement, Khaira said the first meeting will take place in Faridkot on September 29 to finalise the programme and preparations for the protest. The committee includes Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi, former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh, all rebel AAP MLAs and Lok Insaaf Party MLA Simarjit Singh Bains.

The decision to set up the JAC was taken at a meeting held here last week.

The protest is being held to demand action against those responsible for the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents. The Bholath MLA also lambasted chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Akali leaders Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal for planning their rallies on the same day to ensure that the protest march does not succeed.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 23:12 IST