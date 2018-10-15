BJP burns Sidhu’s effigy for ‘comparing Pakistan with South India’

Protesting against local bodies minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s statement comparing Pakistan with South India, workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by district president Anand Sharma burnt his effigy outside Hathi Gate in Amritsar on Monday.

During the Kasauli Literary Festival, Sidhu had said,“When I travel to South, I can’t understand the language. Not that I don’t like the food, but I cannot have it for a long time, the culture is totally different. When I go to Pakistan, the language is the same.”

While addressing the protestors, Sharma said, “Despite being an Indian politician, Sidhu has been praising Pakistan. If he likes Pakistan so much why is he has not shifting there? By praising Pakistan, Sidhu has been humiliating the families of the martyrs who lost their lives while fighting with the Pakistan army.”

Sharma said, “Sidhu should understand that South India is the heart of country and Tamil is one of the oldest languages in India. Once again, he has acted as an agent of Pakistan. If Sidhu does not apologies for his remark, he is free to go to Pakistan and enjoy its food and language.”

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 22:06 IST