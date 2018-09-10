Car rental duped of vehicles by customers in Chandigarh

In what appears to be a strategy drawn out of a con artist movie, two persons allegedly duped a car rental company of two vehicles by posing as customers.

The two persons had hired the cars from the company, ‘Carzonrent’ in November 2017 but a year later, there is no trace of the vehicles. The company officials initially tried to look for the vehicles on their own but after failing to do so, they filed cases against the two.

In the first case, Mohit Partap Singh, the franchisee owner of Carzonrent, registered a complaint against Lalit Kumar, a resident of Gurugram, Haryana, who had hired a Scorpio from his shop for the period of November 12 to 16.He had made a payment of about ₹10,000 and taken the car but after that the company had no clues about his whereabouts.

In a similar occurrence, Jatinder Singh, the authorised representative of Carzonrent’s Sector 38-C office, registered a case against Mohammad Shabbu, a resident of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The accused had hired a Scorpio on rent between the same time period for the same amount and the company has been unable to trace his whereabouts either.

Both the cases were registered at the Sector-36 police station on Saturday under Section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the police, the company had first decided to investigate the cases on their own end and trace the whereabouts of the cars, thus there was a delay in registering the case. The company had copies of Aadhar cards and other documents of both the accused, thus they knew who to register the cases against.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 14:55 IST