Chandigarh teens stab neighbour who was stopping them from attacking dog

A resident of Sector 56 was injured after being stabbed with a sharp weapon while trying to stop his neighbours from attacking his pet dog.

In his complaint to the police, Suraj said his dog was barking when his neighbours Monu, 19, and Raj Kumar, 18, attacked the animal with a sharp weapon outside his house on March 3. After he intervened they stabbed and injured him with the same weapon. He was admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.

A case under section 324 ( Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of IPC was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Both the accused who work as safai karamacharis at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research were arrested. Monu and Raj Kumar, however, denied attacking the dog and stabbing Suraj. They claimed they had shouted at the animal as it was barking loudly. A scuffle had ensued when Suraj intervened and he fell on a piece from a broken mirror when they pushed him.