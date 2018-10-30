Continue with old history textbooks for now: Punjab CM to PSEB

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday directed the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) to continue with the old history textbooks for Classes 11 and 12 till the completion of the review by the expert group.

The directive has come after Shiromani Akali Dal pointed out discrepancies in the new textbooks.

In May, an expert group led by Prof Kirpal Singh was constituted by the state government to rectify discrepancies in the syllabi of history for Classes 11 and 12.

According to a government spokesperson, the CM had asked the education minister to ensure a comprehensive review by the expert group, taking into consideration all the complaints and suggestions.

The CM had also directed the minister to ensure that PSEB doesn’t release individual chapters of history books and only a textbook properly vetted by the expert group and the government is published, said the spokesperson.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 10:44 IST