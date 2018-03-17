From today, track work to affect 17 trains from Chandigarh, but not Shatabdis
The three Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi Express trains will continue to run as per schedule.punjab Updated: Mar 17, 2018 09:20 IST
From March 17, trains originating from Chandigarh and also those going via the city station will remain affected till March 25, owing to doubling of tracks between Chandigarh and Dappar.
Of the 17 affected trains, eight will remain cancelled during these nine days, and the remaining nine will remain partially cancelled.
But the three Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi Express trains will continue to run as per schedule.
Cancelled
Kalka-Ambala Passenger (No. 5431/32): From March 17 to 25
Kalka-Delhi Serai Rohilla Daily (14095/96): From March 17 to 25
Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express (12411/12): From March 17 to 25
Una (Himachal)-Delhi Jan Shatabdi (12058/57): From March 17 to 25
Delhi-Una Jan Shatabdi (12063): On March 18, 20, 23 and 25
Chandigarh-Gorakhpur Holiday Special (04924): On March 22 & 23
Kalka-Katra Express (14503): On March 16, 20 and 23
Katra-Kalka Express (14504): March 17, 19, 21 and 24
Chandigarh-Prayag Unchahar Express (14217): March 17 to 24
Praya-Chandigarh (14218): March 17-25
Chandigarh-Lucknow Junction Express (15011): March 17 to 24
Lucknow-Chandigarh (15012): From March 17 to 25
Partially cancelled
Chandigarh-Jaipur Express (1917 /1918): To start/culminate at Kurukshetra from March 17 to 25
Ajmer-Chandigarh Express (12983): To start at Ambala Cantt station on March 16, 18, 20 and 23, while returning train (12984) will culminate there on March 17, 19, 21 and 24
Ferozepur-Chandigarh Express: Will run between Ludhiana and Ferozepur instead for the nine days
Ramnagar-Chandigarh Express: Will originate from Ambala Cantt on March 19
Chandigarh-Patliputra Express (22355): Will originate from Ambala Cantt on March 18 and 21, while returning train (22356) will stop there on March 19 and 22
Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity (12242/12241): Will use Mohali railway station, instead of Chandigarh
Dibrugarh-Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15903): Will originate from Ambala Cantt on March 16, 19 and 23, while returning train (15904) will stop there on March 18, 21 and 25
Kalka-Barmer Express (14888/24888): Cancelled between Bathinda and Kalka, train for Barmer available from Bathinda
Delhi-Kalka-Delhi Passenger: Available from Ambala Cantt station for the period