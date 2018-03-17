From today, track work to affect 17 trains from Chandigarh, but not Shatabdis

From March 17, trains originating from Chandigarh and also those going via the city station will remain affected till March 25, owing to doubling of tracks between Chandigarh and Dappar.

Of the 17 affected trains, eight will remain cancelled during these nine days, and the remaining nine will remain partially cancelled.

But the three Chandigarh-Delhi Shatabdi Express trains will continue to run as per schedule.

Cancelled

Kalka-Ambala Passenger (No. 5431/32): From March 17 to 25

Kalka-Delhi Serai Rohilla Daily (14095/96): From March 17 to 25

Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Express (12411/12): From March 17 to 25

Una (Himachal)-Delhi Jan Shatabdi (12058/57): From March 17 to 25

Delhi-Una Jan Shatabdi (12063): On March 18, 20, 23 and 25

Chandigarh-Gorakhpur Holiday Special (04924): On March 22 & 23

Kalka-Katra Express (14503): On March 16, 20 and 23

Katra-Kalka Express (14504): March 17, 19, 21 and 24

Chandigarh-Prayag Unchahar Express (14217): March 17 to 24

Praya-Chandigarh (14218): March 17-25

Chandigarh-Lucknow Junction Express (15011): March 17 to 24

Lucknow-Chandigarh (15012): From March 17 to 25

Partially cancelled

Chandigarh-Jaipur Express (1917 /1918): To start/culminate at Kurukshetra from March 17 to 25

Ajmer-Chandigarh Express (12983): To start at Ambala Cantt station on March 16, 18, 20 and 23, while returning train (12984) will culminate there on March 17, 19, 21 and 24

Ferozepur-Chandigarh Express: Will run between Ludhiana and Ferozepur instead for the nine days

Ramnagar-Chandigarh Express: Will originate from Ambala Cantt on March 19

Chandigarh-Patliputra Express (22355): Will originate from Ambala Cantt on March 18 and 21, while returning train (22356) will stop there on March 19 and 22

Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity (12242/12241): Will use Mohali railway station, instead of Chandigarh

Dibrugarh-Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express (15903): Will originate from Ambala Cantt on March 16, 19 and 23, while returning train (15904) will stop there on March 18, 21 and 25

Kalka-Barmer Express (14888/24888): Cancelled between Bathinda and Kalka, train for Barmer available from Bathinda

Delhi-Kalka-Delhi Passenger: Available from Ambala Cantt station for the period