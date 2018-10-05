Gangster Manjinder Singh Dimple nabbed in Faridkot

Gangster Manjinder Singh alias Dimple was arrested by the crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of the Faridkot police on Friday.

A member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, Dimple had been involved in supplying weapons and international SIM cards to various gangs for criminal activities.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raj Bachan Singh Sandhu said, “We have recovered a .12 bore pistol along with two cartridges and 800 intoxicating tablets from the accused.”

The SSP said Dimple used to supply drugs in Jaitu area and had been involved in many theft and loot cases.

He said the accused had been in regular touch with gangster Bharat Bhushan alias Bhola Shooter, who is currently in jail. He had also provided an international SIM to Bhola.

“Besides, he had also been in touch with dreaded gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Chamkaur Singh of Sewewala gang and had planned to murder their rivals Biney Deora of Kotkapura, Keera of Faridkot and Amna of Jaitu,” he added. Amna has already been arrested by the Rajpura police.

A case had been registered against the accused under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the police station, Jaitu.

