Give former Punjab DGP Saini 7-day notice before initiating criminal proceeding, HC to Punjab govt

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday asked Punjab government to serve a seven-day notice to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the event of government initiating criminal proceedings against him.

The high court also sought the response of Punjab government on Saini’s allegations that he apprehended criminal proceedings by the government.

Saini told the court that he has had an unblemished career in the Punjab police, and had remained at the forefront of the fight against militancy in the state.

Saini had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking direction to the state government to hand over criminal proceedings, if any, it initiates against him, to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The petition was filed through senior advocate Vinod Ghai and was taken up by the bench of justice Gurvinder Singh Gill. Saini’s name figures in the justice (retd) Ranjit Singh panel report, which probed 2015 incidents of sacrilege .

Sikh radicals as well as AAP have been demanding his arrest since the time report was tabled in assembly.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 12:23 IST