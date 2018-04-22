Man arrested for raping 16-year-old step-daughter in Punjab’s Batala

A 16-year-old girl was reportedly raped by her stepfather in Punjab’s Batala over six months.

The victim told her mother about it many a time but her mother ignored and asked her to keep mum.

The victim ultimately went to her father, who lodged a complaint with the police.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said that in June last year, her mother left her father, a resident of Amritsar, and started living with one Vijay Kumar,a resident of Batala. After a few months, her stepfather started molesting her and one day, when she was alone in the house, he raped her.

“Since my mother did not bother about my plight, so on April 19, I went to my father’s house in Amritsar and narrated the entire incident to him. Then, he lodged a complaint at the city police station in Batala.”

After conducting the victim’s medical, the police registered a case under sections 376, 342, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 3 and 4 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act against Vijay Kumar, who was subsequently arrested.