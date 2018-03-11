Chandigarh man gets 2-year jail for calling minor girl ‘sexy’

A local court on Saturday sentenced a Daria man to two years jail for calling a 17-year-old girl “hey sexy”.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Poonam R Joshi also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on Pankaj Singh (23), who, however, was immediately bailed out as per provisions of law for imprisonment less than three years.

On September 4, 2017, Singh had allegedly teased the victim by calling her “hey sexy” while she was returning from her college in Sector 11.

An argument broke out between the two and Pankaj slapped her. The victim called her brother, but Pankaj thrashed him too.

Police later reached the spot and booked Pankaj under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (obscene acts or words in public) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.