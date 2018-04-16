Midnight shooting in Mohali: Gangster Dilpreet names aides on FB

After claiming responsibility for shooting at Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali past Friday midnight, gangster Dilpreet Singh once again put an update on his Facebook account, naming three accomplices involved in the attack and threatening to strike again.

The post comes a day after police arrested Dilpreet’s aide, Harvinder Singh, alias Happy, from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. Police said Happy was supposed to provide shelter to the gangster.

“We were four persons at the time of firing. Along with me were Akash Maharastar, Harinder Singh Maharastar and Sukhpreet Singh Buddha,” Dilpreet said on Facebook.

Before revealing these names, he also asked the police not to “unnecessarily trouble other people (police kise nu nijaaz tang na kare)”.

Threatens to strike again

While police sources earlier claimed that Parmish’s failure to yield to extortion demand was behind the attack, Dilpreet in his post asked the singer to reveal the reason to media. He also asked people not to give religious colour to the attack, as being projected by some on social media.

Dilpreet’s post on Facebook.

Calling the attack a “trailer”, Dilpreet in the same post threatened to strike again: “Teh ehe tan 50 golian da trailer cc, jado maarna hoeya udo 500 goli maar k jawage (this was a trailer with 50 bullets. When we have to kill, we will fire 500 bullets.”

“We are checking the veracity of the posts on social media.These could be to mislead investigations,” said Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal. He said if need be, police will get the account blocked.

‘Happy was to provide shelter’

Happy had received a call from the crime spot soon after the shooting, which led the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Mohali police to him.

Happy, who is pursuing law, was to provide shelter to Dilpreet in Baddi. He is a member of Gau Raksha Dal there and is considered a close associate of the gangster. The two were involved in extorting Rs 5 lakh from a businessman in the area, said police.

“Happy is being questioned and investigations are moving in the right direction,” said Chahal.

Meanwhile, cops privy to investigation said the Hyundai Creta used in the crime was snatched at gunpoint in Karnal about a fortnight ago.