Mother in hospital, 4-year-old girl raped by Nepalese help in Dera Bassi

As a woman on a trip to India to do the interiors of her Dera Bassi apartment spent a night at the local Civil Hospital for treatment, her Nepalese domestic help, on Saturday, sexually assaulted her four-year-old-daughter entrusted to his care.

Identified as Bhim, 35, the helper was arrested after the survivor told her mother about the incident and she informed the police.

The family, which belongs to New Delhi and has settled abroad, had come to Dera Bassi some days ago to complete the furnishings of the apartment they had bought sometime back.

While the father of the survivor had returned to his country with his 10-year-old son, the mother had remained with the daughter and Bhim, who also belonged to Delhi but lived abroad with the family.

After returning from the hospital where she was admitted for a day, the mother in her statement to the police said she got suspicious when she noticed blood on her daughter’s clothes and was told that Bhim had “done something” to her.

As Bhim was arrested, the survivor was taken to the hospital for medical examination and care.

Dera Bassi SHO Mahinder Singh said that a case has been registered under section 376 (Rape) of Indian Penal Code and Sector 6 (Punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday.

He said the accused will be produced before the court on Monday.

Meanwhile, the accused, during interrogation, also admitted that he had sexually assaulted the girl.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 20:36 IST