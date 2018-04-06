Only few apply for Army recruitment rally in Ludhiana from govt training institute

Even as the Punjab government encourages students to join defence forces, its own institute has failed to walk the talk. At the army recruitment rally in Ludhiana, the government run institute — the Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-PYTE) — sent only 650 candidates (4% of total registration) of 15,000-odd applicants from Rupnagar, Ludhiana, Moga and Mohali.

C-PYTE is an organisation started in 1990 to impart pre-selection training to youth for joining the army, the air force, central paramilitary forces and the police.

There are 15 camps in the state covering all districts. Even in their own enrolment, there is gap with 7,000 students enrolling a year against a capacity of 10,000.

The 650 C-PYTE candidates at the Ludhiana recruitment rally are from six camps — Nangal, Nawashahr, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali and Hakumat Singh Wala.

C-PYTE training officers claimed that despite holding counselling sessions in schools and generating awareness through the media, the state’s youngsters were not aware of the training centre. “From the 650, there are chances of over 50% candidates clearing the test. We enrol candidates as per the eligibility criteria of the forces. Retired army officers give training at the C-PYTE,” said Major Sukhdev Singh (retd), training officer of Ludhiana, Fatehgarh, SAS Nagar and Hakumat Singh Wala camp.

Major Devendra Pal Puri (retd), training officer of Talwara, Nangal and Nawashahr camps, said, “Youngsters willing to join the armed forces should come forward and join the C-PYTE. Training, meal and accommodation is provided free. We also have excellent result.”