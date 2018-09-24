Panjab University panel to study sexual harassment case against former V-C, file report before October 3

The Panjab University syndicate on Sunday formed a two-member panel to study the matter regarding a sexual harassment allegation against former vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover and file a detailed report before October 3, the date of next hearing in a writ petition filed by the complainant professor in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The syndicate — apex executive body of the varsity — met on Sunday. Discussion on a letter received from the PU chancellor, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, on the sexual harassment complaint by a woman professor was on the agenda among other issues.

The PU professor had first complained to the then chancellor, Hamid Ansari, alleging that the V-C had misbehaved with her when she had gone to his office to congratulate him on the extension of his tenure on April 15, 2015. The case remains unresolved.

Syndicate member Ashok Goyal, who is one of the panel members, said the professor had filed a writ petition in the high court (HC).

“The letter received from the chancellor’s office is dated July 11. It said a representation of the woman professor be discussed in syndicate and senate meetings,” said Goyal.

“However, the letter was neither brought before the governing bodies nor information about it filed in court. Now, it suddenly came up as an agenda.”

Grover’s tenure got over on July 22 while the syndicate met under the new V-C, Raj Kumar, for the first time on August 27.

PU registrar Col GS Chadha (retd) told the syndicate members that he had marked the letter to the deputy registrar.

Goyal said the registrar, against whom the professor has levelled some allegations, filed an affidavit on behalf of the university in court. “He didn’t even take the consent of governing bodies. Can that reply be treated as a reply of the varsity?” said Goyal.

Following a discussion on the issue, the syndicate formed a panel comprising V-C’s secretary Muneeshwar Joshi and Goyal to study the whole matter and file a report by October 3 on what steps the varsity should take in the case.

Three-year-old allegation

April 15, 2015: A PU woman professor accuses the then V-C, AK Grover, of sexual harassment in a complaint to the then chancellor, Hamid Ansari

April 17: A panel gives clean chit to Grover

May 8: The National Commission for Women writes to the UT IGP to submit a report on fresh allegations made by the woman professor in a letter to the panel

May 28: The professor approaches police alleging two youths are threatening her for her complaint against Grover

March 20, 2018: PU receives communication from the chancellor’s office, approving an independent internal committee under Haryana IAS officer Navraj Sandhu to probe the case

July 11: Chancellor sends a letter to varsity to discuss the complainant’s representation in syndicate, senate meetings

