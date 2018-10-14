Parkash Singh Badal comes calling, but Dhindsa refuses to budge

With the voices of dissent getting shriller in the SAD, party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday called on the estranged MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa who rejected the former chief minister’s appeal to take back his resignation.

“He appealed to me to withdraw resignation, but I am firm on my stand. I have told him that my health is not allowing me to work”, said Dhindsa. It is learnt that when Badal failed to convince Dhindsa, he left latter’s residence, saying “I reject your resignation.” A day after Dhindsa’s resignation from the post of secretary general in September, three veteran Majha Akali leaders — MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and former minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan — held a press conference to state that “all was not well in the party”.

The latest to jump on the rebel bandwagon is party’s senior vice-president Bhai Manjit Singh who on Friday said Akali leadership was behind the Akal Takht pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in blasphemy case.

Sources said Badal made an emotional appeal to persuade Dhindsa to withdraw his resignation as the duo discussed Panthic issues during an hour-long meeting in Chandigarh.

On Dhindsa’s demand for replacing Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, Badal said the SGPC is searching for a suitable candidate, said sources.

Dhindsa reportedly told Badal to resolve Panthic issues and take corrective measures as pardon row and sacrilege cases had dented party’s image.

First Published: Oct 14, 2018 11:31 IST