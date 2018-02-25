Pending dues: Amritsar firm threatens to pull plug on oxygen supply to Guru Nanak Dev hospital

The authorities at Guru Nanak Dev hospital have been warned by an Amritsar-based gas company of ceasing the oxygen supply if the former fail to clear the pending dues amounting to Rs 44.5 lakh.

A letter, a copy of which is with HT, was written by BS Bhullar Gas Industries, Amritsar, to the medical superintendent of the hospital on February 2 which read, “It is our last and final reminder for the release of payment of medical oxygen gas within a week or up to February 15, 2018, else the supply will be discontinued.”

Even as the last date of the ultimatum has been elapsed, the hospital is yet to clear its pending bills. The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Shivcharan Singh, on Saturday said, “This is a minor issue. We pay the company after getting funds. The oxygen supply will not be affected as we are in regular touch with the company. The bill of the payment has been sent to treasury and we will make the payment soon.”

In the letter, the company had also mentioned that despite the uninterrupted supply from its end for the past one year, the hospital has failed to pay the firm for the last four months.

“We have already reminded you four times. Our financial situation is not good and we are not receiving any positive reply from you,” read the letter.

The company, it has been learnt, sends around 50 to 70 oxygen cylinders to the hospital on daily basis. These cylinders are kept at the gases unit of the hospital from where, they provide oxygen to the operation theatres, emergency, gynaecology and all other wards of the hospital.

Harikrishan Arora, a social activist, said, “The state health department should take a note of this and ensure timely payments to the company. Any lackadaisical approach in such cases might result into a catastrophe.”

Man died due to lack of oxygen Oct 2017

A 42-year-old man, who was rushed to a state-run TB hospital in Amritsar with severe infection in his food pipe, had died due to lack of oxygen cylinders at the facility.