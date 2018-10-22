Petrol pump employee robbed of ₹10.5 lakh in Nabha

An employee of Reliance petrol pump was robbed of ₹10.5 lakh by two unidentified men in Nabha on Monday morning. The victim was on his way to deposit the cash sale amount of the petrol at SBI bank

Victim Jasgir Singh was on his two-wheeler when two men on motorcycle hit him with a rod near Hira Palace. With this, Jagsir Singh lost control and fell down. The miscreants opened the seat basket and fled with the money.

Patiala superintendent of police Manjit Singh Brar said the police were investigating the matter and searching the CCTV footage.

The injured employee was given treatment and the police are conducting manhunt to nab the miscreants. The police have sealed exit points. Bus stand and railway station are also under surveillance.

Prima facie miscreants were well aware of the day’s schedule as incident happened right after five minutes Jagsir left the petrol pump.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 15:34 IST