Prof Ravinder Bhathal elected president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi

Professor Ravinder Bhathal was elected as the new president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi on Sunday at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana.

He defeated his opponent Tejwant Gill, an NRI, by 87 votes. Bhathal polled 402 votes against 315 of Gill.

Gill group was supported by celebrity poet and Punjab Arts Council chairman Surjit Patar. Bhathal group was backed by former president of the body and noted litterateur Gurbhajan Gill.

Prof Bhathal retired as principal of SD College, Barnala. He also has eight poetry books to his credit apart from other literary works.

Bhathal succeeds Sukhdev Singh Sirsa who held the post for four years since 2014.

While Surinder Kailey was elected as senior vice-president, Surjit Singh was elected as general secretary. Sehajpreet Mangat, Khushwant Bargari, Gulzar Pandher, Manjit Kaur Ambalvi and Bhupinder Singh Sandhu have been elected as vice-presidents of the akademi. Elections were held for 23 posts, including 15 executive members of the body.

An association of Punjabi writers with members from North America, Europe, the UK and the UAE, the Punjabi Sahit Akademi was founded 60 years ago. The akademi works for the promotion of Punjabi literature and reading culture.