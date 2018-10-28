Rahul Gandhi patronising those responsible for Amritsar train tragedy, says Sukhbir Badal

Opening another political front at the bhog ceremony of 62 persons killed in the Amritsar train tragedy on October 19, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alleged, on Saturday, that human life seemed to have no value under the Congress-run state government and also attacked party president Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul is patronising those responsible for the tragedy, just like the party did in the case of anti-Sikh riots of 1984,” party president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged.

Claiming that the culprits of the 1984 riots were still to be punished, he added that ‘little was expected’ from the state government on admitting its negligence and then, punishing the guilty.

“What can one expect from a CM who is vacationing in Turkey at the moment while Punjab is reeling under grief,” Sukhbir added.

He added that the Congress’ allegations that the Shiromani Akali Dal was trying to get political mileage from this horrific tragedy were preposterous and insensitive.

“I will stand along with my party to get justice for those killed and fight for the rights of the poor citizenry, which has been massacred due to the sheer negligence of the government,” he said.

Most unfortunate tragedy in state in 100 years: Majithia

Dubbing it as the most unfortunate tragedy in the state in a 100 years, former Shiromani Akali Dal minister Bikram Singh Majithia said, “The voice of these poor people cannot reach and be heard in 10 Janpath (Sonia Gandhi’s residence). Our party will not rest till the guilty are punished.”

Accusing the Sidhu couple of playing with human lives, he added, “Rahul Gandhi should have some sensitivity and compassion for the massive tragedy which Punjab faced in losing precious lives due to the state government grossly misusing its power.”

Among others who spoke on the occasion were Bharatiya Janata Party state party president Shwait Malik, Union food processing industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina.

Guljar Singh Ranika, Virsa Singh Valthoa and former minister Anil Joshi.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 09:55 IST