Reliance Market at VR Punjab Mall penalised for overcharging customer for pulses

Reliance Market, a division of Reliance Retail Limited at VR Punjab Mall in Kharar, has been hauled up by the district consumer redressal forum, Mohali , for “unfair trade practice” as it charged a customer Rs1,452 in excess of the maximum retail price (MRP).

The cash and carry store was ordered to refund the amount (Rs1,452) with 6% interest from December 2015 till payment with Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 2,500 for litigation expenses to Harjinder Singh, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

On December 19, 2015, Harjinder Singh had purchased 30 kg of pulses (urad dal -whole) at the store, the MRP of which was mentioned as Rs 2,900. However, when he was getting the item billed he was asked to buy the pulses loose and that too at Rs 145 per kg, totalling Rs 4,350.

On its part, Reliance Market accused the customer of producing the image of another product which was sold earlier but not on the date in which he had purchased it.

In its order the consumer forum said, “Undisputedly Reliance Market in its written reply has claimed that the complainant raised protest regarding printed MRP at the time of purchase and entry. Even reply to this e-mail was not given by Reliance Market and as such it is obvious that now Reliance Market has concocted a story regarding offering of due explanation regarding MRP.”

If the MRP had actually been Rs 4,352, then there was no need for the people at the store to remove the original tag of Rs 2,900 from the pack and paste another one with the higher price of Rs 4,352. “ However, that was done on the spot and as such inference is obvious that actually Rs 1,452.90 was charged in excess from the complainant by issue of invoice,” the forum said.

The package of 30 kg of loose urad whole dal was displayed on the shelves of the store and was offered for sale virtually to customers visiting the store on the MRP printed on the item. Refusal to sell it for the mentioned price amounted to unfair trade practice as the store intended to sell the pulses in loose form and not in bulk.

Reliance market to pay Rs 5,000 to district consumer welfare fund .

For misleading the customers, the consumer forum Mohali through its order dated June 13, directed Reliance Market to deposit an additional Rs 5,000 to the District Consumer Welfare Fund .

The consumer forum, while disposing of the application of an irate customer charged unfairly for a bag of pulses, said “Adoption of such practice by a retail store through which numerous transactions took place per day is bound to cause loss to visiting customers and as such for checking this wholesome unfair trade practice, ends of justice warrants that OP should be made to shell out something for the welfare of customers.”