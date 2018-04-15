Sangrur suicide: Intel teams in Patiala village to probe granthi’s links with Pakistan

Two days after a granthi at Gurdwara Baba Gulab Singh Ji, Jharon village, Sangrur, Jaga Singh, 40, committed suicide by firing at himself from a country-made pistol on Wednesday morning, teams of intelligence agencies have been visiting the village.

Four country-made pistols — two each of .32 bore and .315 bore — and a large number of cartridges were recovered from his room, the police had claimed. However, sources claim that around 800 cartridges; an army uniform, boots and his mobile phone have also been taken in possession from the room. The agencies are, thus, probing links of the granthi with radical elements in Pakistan.

“Senior officials are visiting the village and probing the case,” said Surjan Singh, SHO, Cheema police station. A case had been registered under sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act at the Cheema police station.

“He was in touch with somebody in Pakistan over phone and WhatsApp. His mobile phone and some books have been seized,” said a senior police officer. “The matter is being probed. We cannot disclose anything,” said Sunam DSP William Jeji.

Police claim Jaga had been under treatment for depression for years. He had also visited Pakistan with Sikh jathas (pilgrims), but had failed to get a visa this year. He was unmarried and had been at the gurdwara for 20 years.